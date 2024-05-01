Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expands By 7.2%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 353,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.