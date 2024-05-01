WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

GTR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

