WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

GTR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

