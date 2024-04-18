Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

GPCR traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. 34,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,664. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -44.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,724,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

