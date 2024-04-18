Archer Investment Corp Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $497.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.