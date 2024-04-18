Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.44

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 855215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

