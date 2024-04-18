Sfmg LLC Lowers Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

