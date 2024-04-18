ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.73. 8,771,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 11,270,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.