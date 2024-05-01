Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Declines By 6.7%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

