1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.79.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 50,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

