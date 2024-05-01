Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 26,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

HBAN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,999 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $551,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

