TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

