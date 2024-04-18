TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $456,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $158.09 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.90.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

