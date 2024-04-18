O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,275.00 at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,102.53.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,094.80 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,091.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,007.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

