Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.07.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.0 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.