Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 431,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $2,930,500.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

