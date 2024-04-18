Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.29 ($0.08), with a volume of 157319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.98 million, a P/E ratio of 312.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.41.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.