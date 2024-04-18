NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.40

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 659025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.30 ($0.92).

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £224.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.37.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

