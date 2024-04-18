SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

CB opened at $243.46 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

