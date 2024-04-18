Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 32699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Metals One Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.37.

Insider Activity at Metals One

In related news, insider Alastair Clayton purchased 500,000 shares of Metals One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,224.32). 68.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

