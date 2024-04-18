D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.43, RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 873.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

