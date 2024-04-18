Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,912,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $186.86 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.