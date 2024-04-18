Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMB. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,900,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

