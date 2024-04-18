Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

