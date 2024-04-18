Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $235.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.