BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of BJ opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $5,745,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,073,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 180,397 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

