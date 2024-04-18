Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 268,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 301,734 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 909,933 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.