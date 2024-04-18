abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Plans GBX 2.55 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

AAIF stock opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.59) on Thursday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 183.11 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.20. The company has a market capitalization of £348.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20,715.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

