abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Plans GBX 2.55 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance
AAIF stock opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.59) on Thursday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 183.11 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.20. The company has a market capitalization of £348.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20,715.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asian Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.