SVB Wealth LLC Sells 12,334 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,449,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $235.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.