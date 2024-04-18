Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$70.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$55.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.