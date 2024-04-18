Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $438,025.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $438,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $90,675.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $73,758.75.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

ELVN stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $712.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 79,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 456,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 1,071.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 379,056 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

