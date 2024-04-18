Reviewing AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AB International Group and IMAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB International Group N/A N/A N/A IMAX 6.76% 9.59% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AB International Group and IMAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAX 1 1 5 0 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IMAX has a consensus price target of $20.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given IMAX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMAX is more favorable than AB International Group.

93.5% of IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of IMAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB International Group and IMAX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IMAX $374.84 million 2.41 $25.33 million $0.46 37.13

IMAX has higher revenue and earnings than AB International Group.

Summary

IMAX beats AB International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. acquires and develops various intellectual property. It operates through two segments, Copyrights and License (IP) and Cinema. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies; and provides video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment. It also provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through ABQQ.tv website. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services and quality monitoring to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; sale or lease of IMAX theater systems; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of company's proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film cameras. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional locations in 90 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

