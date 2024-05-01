Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mplx in a report released on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

