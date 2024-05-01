Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.70 million.

Repligen Trading Down 1.2 %

Repligen stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

