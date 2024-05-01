Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $53.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $52.70. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $189.55 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,791.67.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,496.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,477.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,327.73. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$910.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,563.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

