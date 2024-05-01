Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25 to $4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35.

Shares of SR opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.72.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

