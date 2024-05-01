Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 152,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

