FY2024 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SOFI stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

