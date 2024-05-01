Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Anghami Price Performance
Anghami stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Anghami has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.
Anghami Company Profile
