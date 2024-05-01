ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,362. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

