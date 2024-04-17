Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $13.73 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

