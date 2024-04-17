Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 2,515,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,085. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

