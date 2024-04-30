Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,241 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. 716,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,441. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.