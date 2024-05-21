Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 5,383 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 474,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $87.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

