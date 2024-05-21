Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 35,186 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 6.92% of H&E Equipment Services worth $131,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 81.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 59.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.1 %

HEES traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.98. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $728,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

