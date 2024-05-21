STP (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.97 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, STP has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $113.79 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,256.36 or 1.00020475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011658 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00116272 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0588052 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $32,808,558.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

