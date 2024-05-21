Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694,750 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $112,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VRT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $104.76. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

