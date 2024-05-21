Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Summit Materials worth $122,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,437,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,537. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

