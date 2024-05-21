Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 2,028 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 233,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.93. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $266.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.