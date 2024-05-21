Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,800.80 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Ethereum has a market cap of $456.58 billion and approximately $48.82 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,800.80 or 0.05411012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00058030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,127,449 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.