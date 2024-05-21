Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00034878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

